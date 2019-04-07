Dear Abby | Mom takes action against daughter’s abusive boyfriend
Dear Abby: I am 26. My mom recently got my boyfriend sent to jail. We met six months ago. After a month, he started verbally abusing me, which progressed to physical abuse. Each time I was sure I was about to die.
He is now locked up for kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. Mom had had enough of hearing about the abuse and took matters into her own hands. I didn’t want her to call the police because I don’t feel jail is right for people except killers.
I understand she wanted to protect me because I kept going back, but now I cry every day worrying about if he is safe in jail and wondering how he’s feeling. Everybody around me is saying I don’t need to worry about him because he didn’t care about how he made me feel. I think it’s heartless to say that.
When he got arrested, I was in awful pain with my neck and back, but all I could think about was him. People are telling me I need counseling, but I don’t think it will help, because at the end of the day I will still think about him and worry about him.
I don’t think the cops and my mom took into consideration how this would affect me mentally. I’m depressed and can’t stop wondering if my boyfriend is OK because I’m a really good and nice person, and it sucks. I am going to go to counseling because I know I need to do it, but Abby, how do I eventually not think about him and his well-being and be heartless like him? – Having a Hard Time in Georgia
Dear Hard Time: I believe you are a good and nice person, but you are also one who is very mixed up right now. If you think your abuser loved you, you are mistaken. Men who treat women the way he treated you not only don’t love women, they don’t even like them. Had your mother not done what she did, you could be dead.
If you want an example of what love is, love is doing something to help your daughter, knowing it may alienate her forever, but doing it anyway to save her life. I’m pleased you have agreed to counseling because you need it very much. After you have gone for a while, your emotional dependence on your abuser will dissipate. He is exactly where he belongs, and you need to get on with your life.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Mohave 911
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Obituary
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*