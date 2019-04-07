Horoscopes | April 8, 2019

Birthdays: Taylor Kitsch, 38; Patricia Arquette, 51; Robin Wright, 53; John Schneider, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change the way you handle money matters or earn your living. Don’t let a change someone makes ruin your plans.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put everything in order before you share you plans. Be proactive, not stubborn.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be sensitive to other people’s concerns and issues. Don’t offer to pay for someone else’s mistake or let anyone take advantage of you.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Much can be accomplished at work or at home if you work alongside others. Your input, memory and experience will serve you well when trying to bring about positive change.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be surprised if someone makes an unexpected change or decision. Look at your options, but don’t react until you have a plan in place.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change can be made that will encourage progress if you take your time and don’t respond with criticism or anger. Give others a chance to express new possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may feel like getting away, but before you do, be sure to take care of your responsibilities. Don’t let a challenge get you down or stand in your way.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on the present and the people you enjoy being around. Good relationships will develop if you surround yourself with creative people.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully and don’t respond in haste. Stick to the ideas and plans that won’t jeopardize your reputation or important relationships.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work from home if possible, or take care of business you’ve left undone. A domestic project will add to the value of your place and please someone you love.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the changes going on around you stress you out. Pay close attention to what it is that will make you happy, and head in that direction.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix the old with the new in order to come up with something worthwhile. Personal improvements and romance are favored.