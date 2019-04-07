OFFERS
Kingman schools, organizations benefit from Pioneer Title Agency initiative

Schools in Kingman that benefitted from the Pioneer Title Agency initiative, “Old School,” included Cerbat Elementary School, Kingman High School, Kingman Academy of Learning Middle and High school. Boy Scout Troop 401 also benefited from the initiative. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 7, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Pioneer Title Agency has donated $43,000 and hours of service to schools across Arizona through their “Old School” philanthropic initiative.

Through the program, Pioneer leadership empowered each of its team members in Arizona to donate time and raise funds for schools in their own communities over the past 18 months. To assist in the effort, Pioneer provided eight hours of paid time off as well as $100 to help each employee engage in the program.

Schools in Kingman that benefited from the initiative include, Cerbat Elementary School, Kingman High School, Kingman Academy of Learning Middle and High school. Boy Scout Troop 401 also benefited from the initiative.

The staff from the Kingman branch reached out within the community to see where there was need.

“The Kingman office is very immersed in the community and is constantly connecting with people – they found the schools through employee connections as well as involvement with community boards and organizations,” said Cherish Sammeli, from Pioneer Title Agency Kingman branch.

This initiative was right behind a prior initative called “Take a Hike,” to raise funds and awareness to the Arizona National Scenic Trail, which spans over 800 miles across Arizona.

“Pioneer Title Agency has operated under the basic philosophy of ‘Commitment to Service’ since its inception in 1985. From bettering our education system to fixing up local trails, employees are encouraged to take an active role in the communities where they live and work,” said Keith Newlon of Pioneer Title Agency. “As a result, even beyond our initiatives and volunteer hours, Pioneer has donated more than $1 million to local nonprofits, civic organizations, business organizations and other associations in the past five years alone.”

