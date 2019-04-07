KUSD board to recognize young community members, students

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District school board is having its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the KUSD district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

The board is going to recognize the young members and leaders of the Boulder Springs Ward of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for completing a beautification project at Hualapai Elementary School during spring intersession. The volunteers cleared out debris, set up plastic sheeting to prevent weeds, laid decorative rock and cement work for the synthetic turf.

Another young community member and student of White Cliffs Middle School is going to be recognized for making it to the National Geographic Bee in Washington, D.C. Christian Aquino is not only representing Kingman, but the state of Arizona at nationals in May.

During the March school board meeting, the board approved Lindsay Wolsey, currently the assistant principal at Manzanita Elementary, to take over the principal position. Now the board will approve the hire of the assistant principal for Manzanita Elementary.

The board will also approve the hire for the principal candidate for Black Mountain School.