Mon, April 08
Letter | Thank you, KRMC

Carl Quimby, Local resident
Originally Published: April 7, 2019 7:29 p.m.

I would like to thank the outpatient staff at KRMC for the excellent care they give.

I would especially thank Morgan, Jami and Lorinda for going the extra mile to make me comfortable, I was very nervous while waiting for the procedure and also while in recovery. These girls are GREAT.

Thanks.

