Licenses & Permits | April 8, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 29:

Truelove Plumbing: 3959 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; gas meter repairs.

Roland Rubel: Lake Havasu City; electric.

E&R Electric: 1285 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; new electrical panel replacement.

Barkhurst Electric: 3716 E. John L. Ave., Kingman; upgrade 100 amp service.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton split system with heat pump.

Cortif Enterprises: 1725 E. Chestnut Blvd., Lake Havasu City.

Lloyd Gibson: 2557 E. Calle Dimas, Kingman; electric upgrade.

McKenzie Electric: 8162 S. Smoketree Lane, Mohave Valley; panel upgrade 100 to 200 amp.

Ambient Edge: 10018 N. Concho Drive, Kingman; water heater replace 40 gallon propane.

Truelove Plumbing: 3158 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Truelove Plumbing: 3000 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Air Quality of Kingman: 7777 W. Shinarump Road, Golden Valley; HVAC.

Michael Tackett: 3072 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Pruitt’s Plumbing: 3820 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; gas line.

Kenny Crowell: 2127 Cabot Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical to existing home.

Jeffrey Archer: 3105 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 28:

Vinco MN Inc.: 809 W. Jefferson St., Kingman; $728.

DeVault Electric: 532 E. Beale St., Kingman; electric; $391.

William Dumas: 5218 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $299.

Mohave Shadez: 2002 Davis Ave., Kingman; awnings; $184.

Angle Homes: 2065 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $2,388.

Angle Homes: 3305 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.

Angle Homes: 2045 Cherokee St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,235.

Angle Homes: 4305 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,650.

Angle Homes: 2065 Comanche Drive, new SFR; $6,592.

Scott and Rhonda Johnson: 2390 Country Club Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,946.

Long’s Construction: 2280 Wildflower St. Kingman; new SFR; $6,192.

Forty Four Construction: 3454 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,869.

Angle Homes: 2273 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR: $4,767.

Angle Homes: 2251 Wildflower St. Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

DTL Enterprises: 1719 Gates Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,396.

Becker Construction: 519 Market St. Kingman; remodel; $728.

Discount Sign Company: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

Discount Sign Company: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

Discount Sign Company: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

Discount Sign Company: 1121 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; free standing; zero dollars.