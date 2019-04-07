Marshmallow truck burns on Interstate 40
NEEDLES – A semi-truck carrying marshmallows was destroyed after it caught on fire on Interstate 40 near Needles.
According to the Zachary Lopez of the Needles news website ZachNews, firefighters from San Bernardino county Fire Department’s Station 32 and officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the early-morning fire.
The truck was carrying candy products – mostly marshmallows, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Around 4 a.m., firefighters reported the truck was completely engulfed on the right shoulder of westbound I-40, near Catfish Bay just west of the California-Arizona state line.
The fire was out by 4:22 a.m., and a wrecking crew was called to tow the truck away. The freeway was reopened a few minutes later.
