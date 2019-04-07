Mohave 911 | April 8, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of April 5:

Dangerous drugs

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Jason Howard Elder, 40 of Kingman, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4 on a felony charge of possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor warrant issued out of Kingman Municipal Court.

Elder had originally been contacted earlier in the day in the 600 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue where he was found face down on the sidewalk. Due to his extreme intoxication Elder was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Aware of his warrants, officers later contacted Elder when he was released from KRMC, and was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Elder was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Theft, drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Steven Allan Davis, 34 of Kingman, and Diana David, 35 of Kingman at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Deputies were on patrol in the area of John L. Avenue and Highway 66, when they observed a tan vehicle in the parking lot of a business that had been reported as stolen. A records check of the license plate revealed it was the stolen vehicle and deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Both subjects inside the car were given verbal commands to exit the vehicle, they complied and were both detained. The male driver was identified as Steven Davis and the female passenger was identified as Diana David.

A search of the vehicle revealed 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, 0.3 grams of heroin, a baggie of assorted unmarked prescription pills, and several items of assorted drug paraphernalia.

Interviews with Davis and David were conducted with conflicting information being given by both parties as to how they obtained the vehicle.

Both subjects were charged with theft/control of stolen property, dangerous drug violation, narcotic drug violation, and two counts of drug paraphernalia violation, all felonies.

Steven Allan Davis and Diana David were arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the above charges.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John Baptist Miskill, 37 of Kingman, for dangerous drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, deputies responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Quail Lane in reference to some suspicious activity.

The residence is known to be abandoned and when deputies arrived they saw the back door was open. Upon entry, deputies located a male subject, later identified as Miskill, asleep on a mattress.

Deputies also found a baggie of a crystal like substance and a pipe on the subject’s chest. Deputies announced themselves and Miskill woke up and attempted to reach for the items.

Deputies gave verbal commands for Miskill to place his hands behind his back. Miskill complied and was detained.

The substance in the baggie tested positive for 0.75 grams of methamphetamine. John Baptist Miskill was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.