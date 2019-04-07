New Patient Record System to be Launched at KRMC

Imagine you are in an accident and brought unconscious to the emergency room. Your driver’s license is the only personal information you have on you. But with an electronic health record, the emergency room doctors can immediately find your blood type, allergies, and medical conditions. With this information, they can make important decisions about your care quickly, saving precious response time.

Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) is proudly launching a new electronic health record system in June, 2019. An

electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient’s chart, including a patient’s complete health history.

Since 2017, KRMC has been working with Meditech™ – a Boston-based company specializing in hospital and health care information systems – to create a custom EHR for KRMC’s specific needs.

The new EHR system at KRMC is called One Care. “Our system is now equivalent to the technology used by large urban hospitals,” says KRMC Chief Information Officer, Arek Shennar.

Improving communication, coordination, and collaboration

KRMC has used electronic patient records in the past. However, One Care is the first fully-integrated health record system at KRMC.

Previously, KRMC used different EHR systems based on the individual needs of each department – for example, the laboratory would use different software than the pediatric offices. Now, all KRMC clinics, the hospital, and all other service lines will use the same system.

A single, enterprise-wide system enables different health care providers to instantly share and access health information – giving each provider a “big picture” view at every appointment.

Having one record improves the process of health care for both the patient and provider. When your doctors are able to easily and immediately access your complete health history, they can make more knowledgeable decisions regarding your care.

This helps them to make more informed diagnoses, to create better care and treatment plans, and to determine the best medications to prescribe. An integrated EHR also streamlines the patient experience. For example, once your medication

regimen is documented, you do not have to remember each prescription and dosage when you visit a new doctor within KRMC’s health care system.

What to expect with the new system

KRMC will begin using the new One Care system on June 1, 2019. We chose a Saturday as our launch date to lessen the impact on patients as we make the change.

Once the system is in place, every KRMC patient will have one record. This means the record contains all patient encounters– the clinical information and notes from each time you visit any doctor or are hospitalized within the KRMC health system.

To ensure that One Care contains the most up-to-date information, you will be asked to fill out updated forms when you next visit a KRMC provider. This will include:

• Demographic information (i.e. date of birth, gender, etc.)

• Insurance information

• Health/medical history

After you provide this information, you will not have to complete additional forms for future visits– unless your information changes. With the new system, patients will also be able to access a new patient portal, called My Health Connection from their smart phone or home computer. This will make it easy for a patient– or an authorized caregiver or family member– to view their health information from anywhere.

“Implementing the new health record requires a lot of resources and a major shift in the way the hospital processes patient data,” says Shennar. “Some patients may experience slight delays at their office visits while we collect the necessary data. However, once we have this information in our new system, we’ll always have it– whether you visit your family doctor, urgent care, or are admitted to the hospital.”

Sponsored content information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

