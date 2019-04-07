OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 08
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

'Shazam!' debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from “Shazam!”

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from “Shazam!”

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer
Originally Published: April 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – Seven films in, the DC Extended Universe is finally flying with some wind behind its back. The well-reviewed, more modestly budgeted "Shazam!" debuted with $53.5 million over the weekend.

"Shazam!" has collected an estimated $56.8 million in total, including about $3 million from early advance screenings. Made for about $100 million, "Shazam!" follows recent DC successes such as "Aquaman" and "Wonder Woman."

Paramount Pictures' "Pet Sematary" remake opened in second with $25 million. It's a decent start for the Stephen King adaptation, though far from the haul that the last big-screen adaptation of King's conjured up. "It" opened with $123.4 million in 2017.

Last week's top film, "Dumbo," slid to third with $18.2 million.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nodding to ‘Big,’ ‘Shazam!’ brings the superhero down a size
‘Venom’ sets October record with $80M; ‘Star Is Born’ soars
‘Avengers’ overpowers ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Life of the Party’
In a close race, ‘Rampage’ takes No. 1 from ‘A Quiet Place’
‘Alita’ leads a slow Presidents Day box office weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*