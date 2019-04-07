'Shazam!' debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win
NEW YORK (AP) – Seven films in, the DC Extended Universe is finally flying with some wind behind its back. The well-reviewed, more modestly budgeted "Shazam!" debuted with $53.5 million over the weekend.
"Shazam!" has collected an estimated $56.8 million in total, including about $3 million from early advance screenings. Made for about $100 million, "Shazam!" follows recent DC successes such as "Aquaman" and "Wonder Woman."
Paramount Pictures' "Pet Sematary" remake opened in second with $25 million. It's a decent start for the Stephen King adaptation, though far from the haul that the last big-screen adaptation of King's conjured up. "It" opened with $123.4 million in 2017.
Last week's top film, "Dumbo," slid to third with $18.2 million.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Mohave 911
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Obituary
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*