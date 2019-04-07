Stay controlled through traffic control

Driving down Stockton Hill Road can be frustrating, even more so with the construction currently taking place. While the public may be tempted to fly through work zones to reach destinations in a timely manner, motorists should keep in mind that those zones are filled with workers whose jobs entail putting themselves in harm’s way.

Mayor Jen Miles proclaimed that the City of Kingman will observe National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 8 – 12 at Council’s meeting Tuesday.

Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty donned an orange safety vest for his brief presentation to Council.

“This is to bring awareness to the public of the 65,000 accidents that occur annually within work zones,” he said.

Plaunty explained that there were 710 fatal work zone crashes in 2017. What may come as a surprise, however, is that 80% of those were motorist or pedestrian fatalities. Twenty-nine percent of the fatalities were related to speed.

“So it’s not only the men and women that are working within these work zones that are at risk, it’s actually the motorists that are having to navigate through these,” Plaunty said.

Another alarming statistic, especially for Kingman at the moment, is that 348 of those fatalities occurred on arterial roads such as Stockton Hill Road. Plaunty said the main message of this year’s observance is to “slow down.”

“Obviously, Kingman sees its fair share of construction, especially right now,” Plaunty said.

Kingman’s Public Works Department has actually experienced work zone accidents in years past. Public Works Director Rob Owen said he knew of three incidents, one of which happened as crews were performing work at night. He said sometimes work is scheduled to avoid peak traffic times, but still, that late-night accident occurred.

“People get confused in traffic zones, but the main thing is just slow down,” Owen said.

Plaunty said that every car is a variable for those performing jobs within work zones.

“There are rules and regulations we follow regarding traffic control, but obviously a cone is not a barrier,” he said. “Every car is a variable, so you’re definitely watching over your shoulder. Everybody’s looking out for one another.”

And just as workers look out for each other, motorists need to be mindful of workers. Owen said drivers need to remember where they are, that they’re driving through a work zone, and to stay within traffic control.

“Anyone working in that work zone could be a friend or a family member,” Plaunty said. The slogan for this year is ‘Slow down, drive like you work here.’ Slow down, watch what you’re doing. You’re essentially driving through somebody’s office at that point.”

While the City does a good job of warning the public about large projects that will require traffic control, the public works professionals advised that there are smaller projects like those dealing with utilities that can pop up intermittently throughout the day. That’s just one more reason why motorists should remain aware of their surroundings.

In reading her proclamation, the mayor said that motorists in Kingman are encouraged to slow to posted speed limits, eliminate distractions while driving and be watchful for roadway workers and their equipment.