World War I monument restoration receives $2,000 on Friday
KINGMAN – The restoration effort for the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse is in full swing, and just this past Friday received $2,000 in donations from local businesses and organizations.
Shawn B. Hamp of the Law Offices of Shawn B. Hamp in Kingman presented Bob Wallace, director of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, with $1,000 on Friday.
Hamp has been a criminal defense attorney in Mohave County for 19 years. He started at the county attorney’s office, and said he’s spent a lot of time at the courthouse.
“’I’m just really proud that I could give back a little bit to Kingman, to the legal community, and make a contribution to help restore this monument,” Hamp said. “It just means a lot to our office and myself to bring back the glory of the statute and just give back to the legal community that’s been really good to me and my office. We’re really proud to be able to make this donation and honor those Marines that served.”
The Mohave Museum of History and Arts also presented the project with a $1,000 check on Friday.
