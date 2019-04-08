Armed robbery and related charges could equal 522 years for Anthony Scott Axton

KINGMAN – Judge Billy Sipe on Monday explained the range of sentencing to Anthony Scott Axton if he’s found guilty at trial, which prompted the judge to say when deciding whether to enter into a plea deal, Axton is likely choosing between spending most of his life in prison or all of his life in prison.

Axton, 32, is facing 38 felonies in total, only three of which are non-dangerous offenses. Some of the counts he faces include armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, misconduct involving body armor and attempted murder. He’s charged with 12 dangerous Class 2 felonies, 11 dangerous Class 3 felonies, 12 dangerous Class 4 felonies, two non-dangerous Class 4 felonies and one non-dangerous Class 6 felony.

“The bottom line is you’re looking at life in prison if you’re convicted, do you understand that?” Sipe asked Axton.

Axton was arrested and charged in connection with a string of alleged burglaries and robberies throughout the Kingman area, one of which resulted in a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers in July 2018.

Axton, along with co-defendant Francis William Allison, is alleged to have participated in an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Those charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Axton is also facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12. Preston Earl Milks and Allison are also facing charges related to that incident.

All three men are facing felony charges for their reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Axton and Allison are named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017. The two men are also facing felony charges for another case, as the state alleges they engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

In addition to those cases listed above, Axton and Allison are charged with multiple felonies in relation to alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of N. Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. Those same two men are facing six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

To put things in perspective, being found guilty of a dangerous Class 2 felony means a defendant must be sentenced to prison for between 10 and 21 years, with 10 ½ years being the presumptive sentence. Axton faces 12 of those charges in addition to 11 dangerous Class 3 felonies, which carry a presumptive prison sentence of 7 ½ years. The 12 dangerous Class 4 felonies come with a presumptive sentence of six years.

“If you’re convicted of all 38 counts, if I sentence you to prison on all 38 counts including the three non-dangerous felonies, and I run each sentence consecutive, or one after another, the minimum sentence will be 189 years in prison and four months,” Judge Sipe explained.

If found guilty and sentenced to the presumptive sentences, Axton would serve 286 years in prison. The maximum consecutive sentence Axton could face would be 522 years in prison. However, the judge noted that it’s not a done deal that those sentences would run consecutively rather than concurrently. Sipe did say that he was “fairly confident” there would be enough consecutive sentences to land Axton in prison for life should he be found guilty at trial.

“The bottom line, Mr. Axton, if you proceed to trial and you get convicted, you’ll spend the rest of your life in prison,” the judge said. “If you accept the state’s plea offer, you’ll spend most of the rest of your life in prison.”

Under the plea deal proposed by the prosecution, the judge could sentence Axton to anywhere between 29 and 41 years in prison, with a stipulated sentence of 35 years. Axton would plead guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault as a dangerous Class 2 felony, aggravated assault as a dangerous Class 3 felony and attempted first-degree murder. He would also, in another case, plead guilty to burglary as a non-dangerous felony.

However, prosecutor Rod Albright said that plea deal was rejected. He did say he would consider a counteroffer from the defense.

A jury trial date of July 23 was confirmed. Albright also said the prosecution would likely only bring one of Axton’s cases to trial: the one which carries the attempted murder charges. Should Axton be found guilty in that case, his sentencing would be similar to what he would serve under the plea deal.