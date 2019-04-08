Be vigilant: wildfire season is open
KINGMAN – Even though Arizona had a lot of snow this year, the state has to remain vigilant for this year’s wildfire season, Governor Doug Ducey reminded the public during a press conference last week.
Moist winters could even help fires spread since there’s so much fuel left on the ground to burn. And most fires in the high country are caused by human activity.
“So please, be responsible while enjoying the great outdoors,” Ducey said, urging people to double check if they put out their cigarette butts and campfires, and to check their trailers.
In 2018, there were 2,000 wildfires in Arizona for a total of 165,000 acres burned on private, state, federal and tribal lands.
In 2017, however, the state had 2,205 fires resulting in 420,000 acres burned.
To keep Arizona safe, Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management came up with: “Spread awareness, not a wildfire.” Here are some tips to help prevent wildfires:
Put Out The Campfire. If the fire isn’t cool to the touch, then it’s not OK to leave.
Trim Your Trees. Cut Your Plants. Mow Your Grass. Cut any high grass and create “defensible” space against fires. Do it now.
Don’t Fly Your Drone. Don’t Feed The Fire With Flammable Materials. Move wood piles, propane tanks, and anything else.
Don’t Drag Chains. Make sure to store chains tightly.
Arizona Department of Forestry is offering a free app that is a quick, free and easy way to access real-time information, send in tips, and sign-up for alerts regarding wildfires.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Mohave 911
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*