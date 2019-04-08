OFFERS
Mon, April 08
Be vigilant: wildfire season is open

A DC10 Air Tanker is seen over the Woolsey Fire in California Nov. 9, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Peter Buschmann, USDA Forest Service)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Even though Arizona had a lot of snow this year, the state has to remain vigilant for this year’s wildfire season, Governor Doug Ducey reminded the public during a press conference last week.

Moist winters could even help fires spread since there’s so much fuel left on the ground to burn. And most fires in the high country are caused by human activity.

“So please, be responsible while enjoying the great outdoors,” Ducey said, urging people to double check if they put out their cigarette butts and campfires, and to check their trailers.

In 2018, there were 2,000 wildfires in Arizona for a total of 165,000 acres burned on private, state, federal and tribal lands.

A USDA Forest Service Tallac Hotshot holds the line as tree torch on the Carr fire in August 2018. ((Forest Service photo by Gaule Jones)

In 2017, however, the state had 2,205 fires resulting in 420,000 acres burned.

To keep Arizona safe, Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management came up with: “Spread awareness, not a wildfire.” Here are some tips to help prevent wildfires:

Put Out The Campfire. If the fire isn’t cool to the touch, then it’s not OK to leave.

Trim Your Trees. Cut Your Plants. Mow Your Grass. Cut any high grass and create “defensible” space against fires. Do it now.

Don’t Fly Your Drone. Don’t Feed The Fire With Flammable Materials. Move wood piles, propane tanks, and anything else.

Don’t Drag Chains. Make sure to store chains tightly.

Arizona Department of Forestry is offering a free app that is a quick, free and easy way to access real-time information, send in tips, and sign-up for alerts regarding wildfires.

