Gosar, Arizona’s US House delegation put forth bill for liason at VA health center

KINGMAN – The entire U.S. House delegation from Arizona has co-sponsored a bill to install a full-time congressional liaison in Phoenix VA. Is it a good idea or just more bureaucracy?

“The Phoenix VA Health Care System was at the epicenter of the VA waiting list scandal,” Arizona’s District 4 Representative Paul Gosar said in an official statement. “Veterans were put on fake waiting lists so bonuses and performance goals could be met.”

The bill, known as “Phoenix VA Congressional Oversight Act,” should prevent scandals of the past being repeated in the future by monitoring bureaucratic challenges, including the struggles of veterans to receive proper medical treatment and obtain timely doctor appointments.

“This legislation is the beginning of improvements at the PVAHCS,” Gosar said. “I look forward to working with the Arizona delegation and the VA to ensure the Phoenix VA Health Care System becomes the new model for all VA healthcare systems to follow.”

“Bad idea,” commented opinion columnist Robert Robb from the Arizona Republic. “The answer shouldn’t be to make the system more responsive to the interventions of politicians in making health care decisions. Eliminating the distance between agency decision-making and political pressure, as this proposal does, begins to introduce a patronage system. Health care for veterans shouldn’t have to flow through a congressional office.”

According to an op-ed written by the delegation, one of the main features of the bill is to install “a dedicated, full-time congressional liaison at the Phoenix VA so that we can help our veterans get the care that they deserve, as swiftly as possible. Much of the work that caseworkers do is helping constituents cut through the federal bureaucracy.”