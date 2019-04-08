Horoscopes | April 9, 2019

Birthdays: Elle Fanning, 21; Kristen Stewart, 29; Leighton Meester, 33; Dennis Quaid, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Preparation will be the key to making your dream come true. Channel emotional energy into letting go of the past and moving forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take care of personal business. Show everyone how talented and accomplished you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will take advantage of your good nature and willingness to do things. Step back if anyone tries to persuade you to get involved in something that might be detrimental to your health, your wealth or your love life.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let what others do make you angry or cause you to miss out on something you want to do. If you want something, ask.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with who and what will bring you the highest returns. Use your energy wisely, and keep your emotions and anger under control.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try something different. Build relationships with people who share your values, financial goals and lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time with like-minded people. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participate in events, activities or gatherings that interest you. Sharing your ideas with people who are heading down the same path as you will bring you closer to your goal.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make your position clear to anyone you are dealing with. Protect against users or anyone who is a poor influence or tends to be indulgent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t forget what’s happened in the past. You’ll attract better associates if you do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home, and work on projects that will benefit you as well as the people you hold dear to your heart. A chance to revisit an old idea or dream will encourage you to learn new skills and gather information.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Set ground rules before you get involved in projects or events that include people who tend to be indulgent. Fixate on self-improvement, not trying to change others.