Kingman under high wind watch

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Kingman from noon Tuesday, April 9 until 2 a.m. April 10, and is forecasting wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

NWS expects there to be areas of blowing dust after 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, which will be sunny with a high around 80 degrees. A southwest wind will blow from 9 to 19 mph, increasing to 19 to 29 mph come afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Blowing dust will continue Tuesday night before 11 p.m. The low temperature will be around 46 degrees, and a west-southwest wind will blow from 16 to 24 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday will also see high winds, as a north-northwest wind will blow from 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph Wednesday, and high temperature is expected to only be 65 degrees. The windy weather should subside by Wednesday night.

Information provided by the National Weather Service