National Weather Service offers weather spotter training

The National Weather Service will provide weather spotting training from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 8, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Residents of the Kingman area have a unique chance to increase their knowledge of weather, especially cloud patterns, as the National Weather Service will provide weather spotting training from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Attendees will learn how to identify potentially dangerous cloud patterns in addition to learning about severe weather safety. Those in attendance will also learn how to report severe weather.

The training is free and open to the public.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

