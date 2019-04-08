Rotary speaker encourages healthy living

KINGMAN – At its March 22 meeting, Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club had as its featured speaker Linda Williams, Kingman Regional Medical Center pharmacist. Williams spoke on Kingman’s upcoming “Day in the Park,” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

This free event promotes healthy living by encouraging participants to walk the path at Centennial Park and, along the way, visit vendor booths for tips and information about health and wellness in our community, including live fitness demonstrations, raffles and prizes for participants.

Information provided by Route 66 Rotary Club