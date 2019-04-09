9 arrested on suspicion of being scouts for sophisticated smuggling operations

YUMA – Border Patrol agents say they arrested nine men near Yuma who were operating as scouts for smuggling operations.

According to a Border Patrol news release, agents found nine Mexican nationals Sunday morning near Yuma County’s Camp Grip. The men were in the United States illegally and had surveillance equipment, including two-way radios, high-power spotting scopes and binoculars, and solar panels.

“While almost half of our manpower is tied up transporting, processing and caring for Central American families and children we have suspected cartel members conducting highly sophisticated smuggling operations,” said Chief Border Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik in the news release. “Our primary focus needs to be on our National Security Mission.”