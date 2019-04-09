OFFERS
Tue, April 09
ERACE hosts community cleanup day in Yucca

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Yucca Community Cleanup will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 13 at Yucca Fire Station, 12349 S. Frontage Road. It’s the last chance to get rid of trash before it gets too warm. Oversized trash, things that are not hazardous, and even car batteries will be accepted.

“Come early before dumpsters fill,” encourages Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement, the law enforcement arm that fights and prosecutes illegal trash dumping, on a flyer.

“That’s your chance to get rid of oversized trash,” said ERACE Program Coordinator Det. Todd Davison. “There’s an alternative for illegal dumping. We will have roll-offs, those huge dumpsters the size of train cars.”

If you can’t make it on April 13, there is scheduled cleanup at the Golden Shores Community Center on East Shore Drive between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 27 and another in Kingman on Saturday, June 1 at Neal Butler Park at Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue. According to the Kingman flyer, 12 roll-offs will be there.

There won’t be any more of these events until October.

Volunteers are needed. If you can help, call 928-715-0480.

