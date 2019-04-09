OFFERS
Four people hospitalized from 2-car collision on SR 68 in Golden Valley

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 12:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Four people were hospitalized as a result of two-car collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Route 68 and Colorado Avenue in Golden Valley.

The accident happened at 7:22 a.m. on eastbound SR 68 and Colorado Ave, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The vehicles involved were reported as a white Ford pickup and a gray Acura SUV.

“It appears one person was ejected from a vehicle and another was trapped,” ADPS Public Information Officer Kameron Lee said. “This is a current investigation.”

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 68, but has since been cleared.

No further information is available at this time.

