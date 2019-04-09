Head-on fatal wreck closes highway between Vegas, Phoenix
HENDERSON, Nev. — Authorities say a head-on fatal crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs has closed U.S. 93/Interstate 11 in both directions in southern Nevada about two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the Arizona border.
It's not immediately known how many people were killed in the Tuesday morning wreck and other details on the wreck on the highway that is the main link between Phoenix and Las Vegas weren't released.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says there's no estimate when the highway will reopen because of the need to clean up a large diesel spill and debris.
Alternative routes include taking Interstate 40 and U.S. 95.
