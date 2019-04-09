OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 09
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Head-on fatal wreck closes highway between Vegas, Phoenix

A head-on fatal crash had closed U.S. 93/Interstate 11 in both directions Tuesday morning. The crash involved two tractor-trailer rigs in southern Nevada about two miles from the Arizona border. The highway has reopened. (Nevada Department of Transportation photo)

A head-on fatal crash had closed U.S. 93/Interstate 11 in both directions Tuesday morning. The crash involved two tractor-trailer rigs in southern Nevada about two miles from the Arizona border. The highway has reopened. (Nevada Department of Transportation photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 12:24 p.m.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Authorities say a head-on fatal crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs has closed U.S. 93/Interstate 11 in both directions in southern Nevada about two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the Arizona border.

It's not immediately known how many people were killed in the Tuesday morning wreck and other details on the wreck on the highway that is the main link between Phoenix and Las Vegas weren't released.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there's no estimate when the highway will reopen because of the need to clean up a large diesel spill and debris.

Alternative routes include taking Interstate 40 and U.S. 95.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Eight-vehicle pileup south of Hoover Dam leaves 2 dead along with their dog
Child killed in crash that closed southbound I-17 for hours
Fatal Crash
I-40 Accidents
I-40 blocked east of Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*