Horoscopes | April 10, 2019

Birthdays: Alex Pettyfer, 29; Haley Joel Osment, 31; Shay Mitchell, 32; Dion Phaneuf, 34.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from experience, try new things and point out if someone is doing something that is likely to cause you grief or stand in your way. Being honest about your intentions will help you avoid interference.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what you can do, and make a point to clear up any unfinished project, business or situation that needs to be resolved. Having a clean slate will lead to new beginnings.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy into something that counts, not into helping someone else advance. If you take on too much or contribute to something that isn’t going to benefit you directly, you will have regrets.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Settle any differences you have and move on. Don’t let an emotional matter spin out of control when a little ingenuity and discipline will help you stifle an unnecessary conflict.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Call in favors, and get together with people you have worked with. Be open to suggestions, but do the legwork necessary to reach your goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Evaluate partnerships and consider any adjustments you can make to even out responsibilities. Emotional anger won’t help you get what you want, but a solid plan that is based on equality will.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Staying neutral will make a difference in the way you handle others as well as how you deal with responsibilities. Keep your emotions hidden.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let go of the past and those who have caused drama in your life. Aim to eliminate stress, and incorporate discipline and stability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you waste time bickering with someone over something that is petty or can end up making you look bad, you’ll have regrets. Make personal changes that improve your emotional well-being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what you can accomplish, and implement the changes necessary to reach your goal. Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get back to basics. Self-improvement and distancing yourself from bad influences are in your best interest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let emotions come between you and common sense. Arguing will be a waste of time.