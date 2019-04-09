Lee Williams High School theater class brings the ‘50s back with an undead twist in ‘Zombie Prom’
A magical night for the living ... and the undead
The dress, corsage, shoes and hair have her looking her best. The suit, dress shoes and boutonniere have him looking all suave for his date.
It’s the big night every young girl and guy has been waiting for to spend with their friends and, maybe, the neighborhood zombie.
Lee Williams High School Career and Technical Theater students are putting on the musical production of “Zombie Prom” by John Dempsey. The Lee Williams cast and crew is under the direction of Sarah Kucharek, LWHS CTE theater teacher.
The play is going to take the audience back to the 1950s with poodle skirts, leather and varsity jackets, and all the cool lingo.
Like in every ‘50s classic, there’s a good girl and a rebel boy who meet and fall in love.
In “Zombie Prom,” Toffee is the good girl who falls in love with Jonny Warner, a rebel boy who doesn’t spell his name with the traditional “H.” All this time the high school, Enrico Fermi High School, is located near a nuclear power plant. What could possibly go wrong?
All the adults think it’s a bad idea for Toffee and Jonny to go steady, but that doesn’t stop them from loving each other.
Shai Weaver, LWHS senior, is playing the role of Toffee. The hardest thing about playing Toffee was that it’s a more dramatic role than the other roles she usually plays.
“She’s dramatic. I usually play really funny and boy roles and this is still a funny role, but there’s a lot of seriousness to it,” Weaver said. “And being girly and sad was definitely hard for me because I’m used to making people laugh.”
Sometimes people can learn from playing a role, and Weaver learned that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.
Weavers’ “monster mister” during the performance is being played by sophomore Terrance Banks.
Banks has learned from playing the rebellious role of Jonny that he can actually be himself.
“I can let loose and kind of be myself when I’m around people,” Banks said.
One of the hardest things Banks learned was letting loose in front of people while being on stage for rehearsals.
Banks didn’t connect with his character right away because Jonny is a rebel student and Banks is a good student, but at the end things change.
“Toward the end when he wants to be a good kid, that’s where I can feel like, ‘oh good grades, I want to go to school, I want to graduate,’ I can relate to him like that,” Banks said.
The cast and crew started listening to the play’s music back in December and when they returned from winter break, they started working on the rest of the play.
Kucharek said audiences will connect in different ways. For older community members, they get to relive the ‘50s. For the younger generation, they get to connect with the play by seeing the characters go through similar situations.
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. The lobby opens at 6 p.m. General admission is $7, students with ID $5, and Kingman Unified School District staff gets in free. Runtime is about two hours with a 15-minute intermission.
