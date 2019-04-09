Lodging complex at Grand Canyon’s South Rim to be replaced
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – A lodging complex at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim that is nearly 50 years old is being replaced.
The $30 million project to replace the Maswik South complex is expected to take at least 18 months.
The complex will go from six buildings with 90 basic rooms to four buildings with 120 mid-scale rooms. Thirty of the new rooms will have kitchenettes, an option not currently available at Grand Canyon National Park.
The rooms at Maswik South were not air conditioned and were among the smallest at the national park, accessed through walkways and stairwells. The new buildings will accommodate the disabled.
The work is being done under a concessionaire contract held by Xanterra South Rim, L.L.C. It also includes upgrades to roads, utilities and the landscape.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*