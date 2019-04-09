OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 10
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lodging complex at Grand Canyon’s South Rim to be replaced

The Maswik South complex at Grand Canyon National Park is going to be replaced as a result of a $30 million project. (Photo by Daniel Mayer, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2X46YWR)

The Maswik South complex at Grand Canyon National Park is going to be replaced as a result of a $30 million project. (Photo by Daniel Mayer, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2X46YWR)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:22 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – A lodging complex at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim that is nearly 50 years old is being replaced.

The $30 million project to replace the Maswik South complex is expected to take at least 18 months.

The complex will go from six buildings with 90 basic rooms to four buildings with 120 mid-scale rooms. Thirty of the new rooms will have kitchenettes, an option not currently available at Grand Canyon National Park.

The rooms at Maswik South were not air conditioned and were among the smallest at the national park, accessed through walkways and stairwells. The new buildings will accommodate the disabled.

The work is being done under a concessionaire contract held by Xanterra South Rim, L.L.C. It also includes upgrades to roads, utilities and the landscape.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grand Canyon tests change in water system serving visitors
South Rim roads improvement project began next phase Sunday
Grand Canyon imposes mandatory water conservation measures
Study looks at economic benefit of longer North Rim season
Grand Canyon plans for new parking lot

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News