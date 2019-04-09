OFFERS
Tue, April 09
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Mayor gives updates on Andy Devine Avenue, upcoming events

Judge Jeffrey Singer administers the oath of office to Mayor Jen Miles. The mayor is now informing the public as to happenings in Kingman by way of the Mayor’s Minutes. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – In providing the Mayor’s Minutes, which can be viewed on the City of Kingman YouTube page, Mayor Jen Miles hit on some major talking points from the most recent Council meeting. First, she addressed the mill and fill of Andy Devine Avenue.

At its April 2 meeting, Council approved the contract for the mill and fill of Andy Devine from the intersection of Stockton Hill Road to Michael Street.

“Andy Devine was originally a 3-year mill and fill project, but because of the cancellation of residential streets, the City is going to use the remaining funds from the sales tax to complete part of this Andy Devine project,” the mayor explained. “It’s our major tourism route, and so we want to use these resources there. It will be utilizing the funds that are still available in this fiscal year.”

Miles also touched on the proclamations from the Council meeting. Kingman is observing National Work Zone Awareness Week April 8 – 12.

“This proclamation asks us all to recognize that there are far too many accidents and fatalities associated with work zones, and to remember to slow down and take a lot of caution when we are navigating through those zones so that we all get home safely, including all the people that are working in those work zones,” Miles said.

The other proclamation was for the Week of the Young Child.

“This was a proclamation to celebrate those entities that are really helping to support children and families so that our youngest citizens, birth through 5, get all of the support that we can give them to become the most productive adults that they can be,” Miles said.

The mayor also noted that there are upcoming events scheduled at Centennial Park for the month of April, one of which is a Day in the Park Saturday, April 13.

“This is basically a healthy living fair and everyone is invited to come and walk the path at Centennial Park where there will be vendors that are giving information and tips on healthy living,” the mayor said.

Miles also made note of the annual Easter egg hunt at Centennial Park scheduled for 11 a.m. April 20.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

