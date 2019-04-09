OFFERS
Tue, April 09
MCSO searching for missing Dolan Springs man

Ivan Walker

Ivan Walker

Originally Published: April 9, 2019 1:14 p.m.

DOLAN SPRINGS – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a report of a missing person from Dolan Springs.

Ivan Walker, 84, was last heard from Friday, April 5. The people who have reported him missing said he left his home to go to the store and has not been heard from since.

Walker is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, has a long gray beard and wear classes. He may also have signs of dementia.

Walker was last seen wearing gray sweatpants. He is known to drive a gray colored 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

