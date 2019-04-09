OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 09
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County prosecutors seek investigation into possible 2018 voter fraud in Colorado City

Residents of Colorado City reported complaints to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith alleging voter fraud during the 2018 general election. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2VwKkpu)

Residents of Colorado City reported complaints to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith alleging voter fraud during the 2018 general election. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2VwKkpu)

Brandon Messick For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 12:39 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Colorado City officials may have committed voter fraud during the 2018 general election, according to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith, who is seeking $8,000 from the county’s Board of Supervisors to investigate the matter further.

According to Smith, his investigation request stems from reports of voter fraud that may have been committed during the general election. Smith said Monday that initial complaints were made by Mohave County residents who live in the Colorado City area. As of Monday, Smith declined to provide specific details as to the exact nature of the accusation.

During the 2018 general election, 11 candidates ran for three seats on the Colorado City Council – including Brooke Barlow, Freeman Barlow, Parley Barlow and Shem Barlow. During that race, council members Alma Hammon, Jeffrey Jessop and Joanne Shapley were elected.

News of the potential investigation came as a surprise to Colorado City Vice Mayor Anthus Barlow on Monday.

“We haven’t heard anything about it,” Anthus Barlow said. “Our elections are all handled through the county. If there was something that happened, it would be the county that has to answer for it.”

Attempts to contact Colorado City Clerk Vance Barlow by telephone were unsuccessful as of Monday evening.

Smith intends to contract investigator Gary Engels in the investigation. According to Smith, Engels was instrumental in investigating 2005 allegations of underage marriage and pedophilia in Colorado City, which led to nine criminal indictments of Colorado City officials on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Engels would act as special investigator for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office as he would attempt to gather information and procure testimony of potential criminal wrongdoing in the case.

Smith said in a Monday interview that he will share additional information about the complaints of alleged voter fraud when he makes his request to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to assign Engels to the investigation at its April 15 meeting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Abuse of power complaint sent to attorney general's office
Colorado City suspects turn themselves in
Employee complaints against Mohave County won’t be made public
Fisher will be the first tried
Smith: Colorado City work paying off

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*