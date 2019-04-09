OFFERS
National motorcycle relay’s baton pass taking place in Kingman

Sharon “Triker” McGraw of the Cactus Cuties prepares to hit the road with the rest of the group. The Cactus Cuties are helping pick up a national baton as part of a ripple relay Wednesday, April 10 at Mother Road Harley Davidson. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Claire Whitley
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Ladies, grab your helmets and twist the throttle of your motorcycle or trike. A baton pass for a ripple relay is happening Wednesday, April 10.

This ripple relay is running in parallel with the Women Riders World Relay – a worldwide baton pass relay. The ripple relay is for timing purposes and to get more women riders involved, said Connie “Birdy” Sadler of the Las Vegas SinSitySisters.

The baton is coming to Kingman from Henderson, and there will be a handoff party at 11:30 a.m. April 10 at Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave. The Mohave County chapter of the Women in the Wind motorcycle group – the Cactus Cuties – will be there to hand the baton off to a group of women from a San Diego chapter. The women from San Diego will be here around noon and will take the baton back to California.

The aim of the Women Riders World Relay is to wow the industry into realizing the global market for women in motorsports and inspire women worldwide.

“I wanted to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world and do something that’s never been done before to this scale,” said founder Hayley Bell from the United Kingdom.

Among all age groups, women now make up 19 % of motorcycle owners as of 2018. But the 2018 survey showed even greater female ownership within younger generations. Among Gen X motorcycle owners, 22% were women; among Gen Y, 26% were women.

The WRWR organizes and participates in a world-wide women’s motorbike relay covering even the remote, the daring and the vast parts of the world. They aim to continue this event and more through global sponsorships.

They have collaborated with a global community of enthusiastic women bikers. Women worldwide have responded to the call and shared enthusiasm for the event.

The main baton from WRWR likely won’t be coming to Kingman, but it will be making the trip with the Cuties’ sister chapter the SinSitySisters from Las Vegas to Los Angeles around Oct. 6, 2019.

As of Monday, the WRWR baton was in Albania.

Cactus Cuties membership is open to women who own or operate a motorcycle of any make. Members are required to hold a valid driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement or permit.

For anyone interested in the local chapter they can reach out to witwcactuscuties@yahoo.com or call 702-624-1160. Anyone who may have interest in the Las Vegas chapter can reach out to them at witw.sinsitysisters@gmail.com or visit their public Facebook page.

For those looking to meet the Cuties or learn more of what they do, they are welcome to swing by Mother Road Harley on Wednesday or attend any of their monthly meetings.

