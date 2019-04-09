OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 09
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No charges for sons of Arizona woman accused of child abuse

This booking photo provided by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office shows Machelle Hobson. Authorities say, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Hobson is accused of abusing seven adopted children, including using pepper spray on them and locking them in a closet. Hobson was booked into the Pinal County Jail on suspicion of two counts of molestation of a child, seven counts of child abuse and five counts each of unlawful imprisonment and child neglect. (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office courtesy)

This booking photo provided by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office shows Machelle Hobson. Authorities say, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Hobson is accused of abusing seven adopted children, including using pepper spray on them and locking them in a closet. Hobson was booked into the Pinal County Jail on suspicion of two counts of molestation of a child, seven counts of child abuse and five counts each of unlawful imprisonment and child neglect. (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:18 p.m.

MARICOPA – Two brothers arrested in an extreme child abuse case in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa won't be charged in the case that involved their biological mother, who had a popular YouTube channel featuring kids, authorities said Monday.

Pinal County prosecutors declined to elaborate on the decision not to charge 27-year-old Logan Hackney and 25-year-old Ryan Hackney. The two were scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

They were arrested March 15 for allegedly failing to report their mother's abusive behavior toward five of her seven adopted children.

Machelle Hobson, 48, has pleaded not guilty to charges she abused some of the adopted children by pepper-spraying them, striking them with a clothes hanger and making them take ice baths.

She remains in custody on a $200,000 bond after entering her plea on 24 counts of child abuse, five counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 1.

Hobson is accused of using pepper spray on a child's genitals, applying a lighter or stun gun to a victim's genitals, arm or other body parts, and causing them to suffer malnourishment.

Authorities have previously said Hobson locked up the children in a closet for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mom with kids on YouTube channel suspected of child abuse
Kids who star in popular online videos have few safeguards
Prosecutor: Judge accused of sex abuse won't face charges
Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
Bruised genitals leads to Golden Valley man’s arrested on child abuse charges

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*