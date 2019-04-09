Prep Roundup: Vols take sixth, Lady Vols finish 10th at Greenway Invite

KINGMAN – Darleen Bland meant business Saturday in the 400-meter run.

The Lee Williams High School senior tallied a personal-best 1 minute, 1.11 seconds in the prelims and then bettered that mark in the finals with a 1:00.73 to take first at the Greenway Invitational in Phoenix.

Bland’s great day helped propel the Lady Vols to 10th place as she was Lee Williams’ lone first-place finisher.

Lillian Rapp also found success as the senior finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.26) and took eighth in the 300 hurdles at 57.99.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols group of Alexis Hecker, Alize Hecker, Shayla Mayberry and Hallie Powell ran a 10:58.97 for second in the 4x800, which was 11 seconds better than their previous best.

Bland, Alexis Hecker, Alize Hecker and Brooke Lander also bettered their time in the 4x400 with a 4:24.31 for sixth place.

The Vols also had a number of top finishes to lead them to sixth place.

Cayden Robles led the way as he finished second in the 800 with an automatic qualifying 2:03.09.

AJ Herrera set a new personal record in the high jump at 6-feet to take third, while Kristopher Ashton’s toss of 46-feet in the shot put was also a personal best and good for fifth.

Chris Marcus ran a 43.18 in the 300 hurdles for third, while Zach Tempert was fifth at 43.36.

Enzo Marino also competed in the prelims, but sat out the finals to be safe with his knees.

“In only three races this season Enzo has run automatic qualifying times for both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles,” said Vols head coach Joan Abraham.



Meanwhile, Elijah Davis finished fifth in the 3,200 at 10:55.83 and took 11th in the 1,600 at 4:57.99.

Kameron Toms took seventh in the 200 at 23.12, while he joined Marcus, Robles and Zack Tempert for fifth in the 4x400 at 3:42.17.

The Vols tallied a fourth-place finish in the 4x800 as Davis, Herrera, Robles and Taylor West ran a 9:00.46.

Diego Narvarte rounded out the top performers as the senior finished sixth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump.

Lee Williams is back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when its hosts the Vols Multi.

Baseball

Lee Williams 4, Yuma 2

At Yuma, the Vols tallied two runs in the seventh inning Monday afternoon to clinch a 4-2 victory over the No. 36 ranked Criminals (4-10, 2-3 4A Southwest Region).

Mike Bathauer, Justin Martinez and Wyatt Talk each drove in a run for Lee Williams, while Garrett Diem struck out seven and walked one in six innings of work.

The sixth-ranked Vols (10-1, 7-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) beat Mohave 10-0 in six innings Tuesday afternoon at Dick Grounds Field. Lee Williams has a rematch at the No. 22 ranked T-birds (6-6, 3-6) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.