OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 09
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Room for 17 more at ASU Havasu Criminal Justice Camp

Last year’s Lake Havasu City ASU Criminal Justice Summer Camp. There are still 17 spots open for this year’s camp, which takes place June 8-14. (Courtesy photo)

Last year’s Lake Havasu City ASU Criminal Justice Summer Camp. There are still 17 spots open for this year’s camp, which takes place June 8-14. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2019 7:20 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The third annual Arizona State University at Havasu Criminal Justice Camp is June 8-14. The camp has room for 40 students; 23 have already registered.

Camp Director Danny Pirtle believes “our program is allowing us the opportunity to increase exposure of college life and higher education to first generation students.”

The ASU at Havasu Criminal Justice Summer Camp is a week-long residential experience that offers hands-on opportunities in criminal justice. The camp costs $300 per student and covers all expenses related to subject matter offerings, weeklong stay in university residence halls, food and beverages plus all recreational activities.

Horizon Community Bank is providing scholarships with its pledge to donate $2,800 to the camp.

Kimberley Rome, the university’s community outreach specialist, said camp participants are traveling to Lake Havasu City from California, Phoenix and New Mexico. Ten participants are locals who are currently attending Thunderbolt Middle School.

To find out more about the ASU at Havasu’s Criminal Justice Camp, to donate, or for scholarship information, contact Pirtle at 215-681-7893 or visit havasu.asu.edu/events/criminal-justice-camp.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | A Different Kind of Summer Camp
MCC to ASU scholarships available
Calling tech-interested teens
Sneak preview of Havasu Balloon Festival action at ASU Havasu set for Thursday
Clubs: Thursday, June 23, 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*