Room for 17 more at ASU Havasu Criminal Justice Camp

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The third annual Arizona State University at Havasu Criminal Justice Camp is June 8-14. The camp has room for 40 students; 23 have already registered.

Camp Director Danny Pirtle believes “our program is allowing us the opportunity to increase exposure of college life and higher education to first generation students.”

The ASU at Havasu Criminal Justice Summer Camp is a week-long residential experience that offers hands-on opportunities in criminal justice. The camp costs $300 per student and covers all expenses related to subject matter offerings, weeklong stay in university residence halls, food and beverages plus all recreational activities.

Horizon Community Bank is providing scholarships with its pledge to donate $2,800 to the camp.

Kimberley Rome, the university’s community outreach specialist, said camp participants are traveling to Lake Havasu City from California, Phoenix and New Mexico. Ten participants are locals who are currently attending Thunderbolt Middle School.

To find out more about the ASU at Havasu’s Criminal Justice Camp, to donate, or for scholarship information, contact Pirtle at 215-681-7893 or visit havasu.asu.edu/events/criminal-justice-camp.