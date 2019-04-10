City departments adjust office hours

KINGMAN – In an effort to better provide service to the community, the Kingman Police Department, Fire Department Administration and the Engineering Department now have new hours that allow the public to address concerns both before and after work hours.

Fire administration, engineering and KPD’s lobby hours are now from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The three departments are closed on Fridays. Inspection services and the building division will still be available on Fridays, and an after-hours phone is available in the KPD lobby.

“This should actually increase our levels of service,” said Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades in a press release. “Sometimes when we open at 8 in the morning, we have a line of folks waiting at the door to get in, so hopefully this will alleviate those issues.”

KPD Chief Bob DeVries said his department has experienced the same issue in the past. The trial period for the shift has been in effect since the first of the year and has been successful according to the chief. It lets the public address concerns before and after work.

“What they’ve seen is increased usage of, in particular, early morning requests for service,” DeVries said. “Based upon that, and knowing that in the past we’ve had people waiting outside of the building for when our lobby opened, we felt it would also be an opportunity for us to explore and see if we can extend our lobby hours.”

Starting Monday, April 22, the change will go into effect permanently. However, the new hours of operation will be evaluated after 90 days.

Community members can let KPD know what they think of the new lobby hours by emailing adminpd@cityofkingman.gov.

“We’re just looking for any feedback, positive or negative, because that will help us gauge whether we continue with the program or readjust,” DeVries said.