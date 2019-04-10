OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 10
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City departments adjust office hours

Changes to office hours for the Kingman Police Department have so far led to increased service, according to Chief Bob DeVries. (Daily Miner file photo)

Changes to office hours for the Kingman Police Department have so far led to increased service, according to Chief Bob DeVries. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – In an effort to better provide service to the community, the Kingman Police Department, Fire Department Administration and the Engineering Department now have new hours that allow the public to address concerns both before and after work hours.

Fire administration, engineering and KPD’s lobby hours are now from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The three departments are closed on Fridays. Inspection services and the building division will still be available on Fridays, and an after-hours phone is available in the KPD lobby.

“This should actually increase our levels of service,” said Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades in a press release. “Sometimes when we open at 8 in the morning, we have a line of folks waiting at the door to get in, so hopefully this will alleviate those issues.”

KPD Chief Bob DeVries said his department has experienced the same issue in the past. The trial period for the shift has been in effect since the first of the year and has been successful according to the chief. It lets the public address concerns before and after work.

“What they’ve seen is increased usage of, in particular, early morning requests for service,” DeVries said. “Based upon that, and knowing that in the past we’ve had people waiting outside of the building for when our lobby opened, we felt it would also be an opportunity for us to explore and see if we can extend our lobby hours.”

Starting Monday, April 22, the change will go into effect permanently. However, the new hours of operation will be evaluated after 90 days.

Community members can let KPD know what they think of the new lobby hours by emailing adminpd@cityofkingman.gov.

“We’re just looking for any feedback, positive or negative, because that will help us gauge whether we continue with the program or readjust,” DeVries said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KFD earns safety award from IAFC
New hours for City departments
Kingman Fire Department awarded international accredited status
Kingman Fire Department believes in “continuous improvement”
Kingman's new fire chief looking forward to duties

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News