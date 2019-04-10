OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 10
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Governor to sign bill allowing hairstylists without licenses

Unlike the ladies at The Knot hair salon, 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Suite C, who have their state cosmetology license, a bill is heading to Governor Ducey’s desk to allow people without licenses to charge money to style hair. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Unlike the ladies at The Knot hair salon, 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Suite C, who have their state cosmetology license, a bill is heading to Governor Ducey’s desk to allow people without licenses to charge money to style hair. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizonans who are having a bad hair day could soon get relief from people who are not licensed by the state.

On a 31-26 margin, the House on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation that says people can wash, dry and style someone else’s hair without being licensed as a cosmetologist. That includes the use of curling irons and hair dryers, but no chemicals or scissors.

More to the point, these stylists would legally be able to charge for their services despite the lack of a state license.

Within minutes of that final approval, Gov. Doug Ducey sent out a Twitter message calling SB 1401 a “big win for freedom and Arizona workers,’’ saying he is “looking forward to signing this bill!’’

Tuesday’s vote came over multiple objections from Democrats who pointed out there are diseases that can be spread from customer to customer. They said a fully trained cosmetologist gets extensive training on not just identifying diseases but safe practices.

Instead, SB 1401 would require only that stylists take a course on safety.

But Republicans called the concerns overblown

“You would think we were talking about operating a nuclear reactor here,’’ complained Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. He said that hundreds of millions of Americans manage to shampoo and dry their own hair daily without any training “beyond reading the label.’’

“This is like a total no-brainer,’’ Kavanagh said.

But Kavanagh, under questioning from Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, conceded he never had his hair blown dry or styled with a curling iron. She and others talked about the chances of being burned by someone without training.

Other foes mentioned diseases like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA, which they said can be spread by using the same styling tools on customers. But Rep. Randy Friese, D-Tucson, who is a doctor, conceded he has never treated anyone who caught MRSA from a hair stylist.

The legislation is the latest move to carve out exceptions to state laws that can require upward of 1,000 hours of training at a state-licensed school to be a cosmetologist.

Lawmakers already decided more than a decade ago that people who do nothing but braid hair for a living do not need state-mandated training and licensing. And the Board of Cosmetology, facing a lawsuit, has stopped trying to enforce training requirements on those whose total practice consists of plucking eyebrows.

This, however, goes too far for some Democrats.

Powers Hannley said people who go to a hair salon expect that everyone working there is both trained and regulated by the state. This legislation, she said, would require only that any salon employing a hair stylist post a sign informing consumers that isn’t the case.

“The idea that a sign on the wall saying, ‘This activity is unregulated,’ they’re not going to understand that,’’ she said. Powers Hannley said if her Republican colleagues are determined to go this route the sign should read, “This person has not been trained to do your hair, so buyer beware.’’

That, she said, customers would understand.

“This puts the public at an unnecessary risk,’’ Powers Hannley said.

Others, however, didn’t see the danger.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, pointed out that nearly every hotel provides shampoo, conditioner and hair dryers for guests.

“Maybe we should look at removing those for safety,’’ he said.

For Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, the issue was more basic than who is qualified to style hair.

“What we’re really talking about is the right to work,’’ he said, without being regulated.

Campbell said he has talked with cosmetologists and does understand their belief that only those with proper training should be doing this kind of work. And he said there are arguments to be made for training.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cosmetology exceptions survive senate committee vote
Lobbyists urge state lawmaker to look at repealing law that says ‘you can’t style hair without 1,100 hours of training and a license’
Zen Salon specializes in pampering
Saloon salon has moved on
Salon can prove you look good

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News