Grand Canyon watchtower to be maintained as cultural site

The Desert View Watchtower, originally constructed in 1932, will be maintained as a cultural site at Grand Canyon National Park. (NPS photo by Michael Quinn)

The Desert View Watchtower, originally constructed in 1932, will be maintained as a cultural site at Grand Canyon National Park. (NPS photo by Michael Quinn)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:24 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – Officials at the Grand Canyon say they're expanding programming at a historic watchtower where visitors can learn about Native American culture.

The National Park Service's Intermountain Region signed off on the plan last month.

The Desert View Watchtower near the east entrance of Grand Canyon gives visitors expansive views of the painted desert and the Little Colorado River Gorge. It had housed a gift shop up until 2015 when the Park Service turned it into a cultural heritage site.

The Grand Canyon is planning to add demonstrations, exhibits and opportunities for visitors to interact with tribal members and artists there.

