Grand Canyon watchtower to be maintained as cultural site
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – Officials at the Grand Canyon say they're expanding programming at a historic watchtower where visitors can learn about Native American culture.
The National Park Service's Intermountain Region signed off on the plan last month.
The Desert View Watchtower near the east entrance of Grand Canyon gives visitors expansive views of the painted desert and the Little Colorado River Gorge. It had housed a gift shop up until 2015 when the Park Service turned it into a cultural heritage site.
The Grand Canyon is planning to add demonstrations, exhibits and opportunities for visitors to interact with tribal members and artists there.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*