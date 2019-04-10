Horoscopes | April 11, 2019

Birthdays: Morgan Lily, 19; Joss Stone, 32; Kelli Garner, 35; Tricia Helfer, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make a change for the right reason. Moderation will help you avoid making a mistake.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Have a plan in place to accommodate any pitfalls that occur. Follow your heart only if you are positive it won’t be broken.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your impatience and desire to participate will cost you if you are too eager to help someone who is taking advantage of you. Consider how best to deal with situations that are overwhelming, excessive or could end up costing you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Now is not the time to sit back and let someone else take over. Do whatever it takes to make your life and the world around you better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): How you deal with others will determine the changes that take place around you. It’s important to show consistency and discipline if you want to be a leader.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in events that are conducive to mingling with interesting people. Much can be accomplished if you collaborate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep conversations light and positive. Be open-minded and willing to accept others for who they are and what they believe.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t worry about what you cannot change. You have far more to gain moving forward than you do looking back or living in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make physical activity a priority and keeping busy your goal. Money matters should be handled with care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a positive change at home or to the way you do your job. Take responsibility for your actions; rewards will follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Attending a reunion or reconnecting on social media with an old friend will bring back memories and prompt you to revisit a goal you have yet to accomplish. An opportunity is heading your way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Open your door to friends and relatives. Listen to what others have to say to gain valuable information that will help you adjust to the changes that are going on around you.