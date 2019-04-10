House votes to repeal parts of ‘no promo homo’ law

PHOENIX – State lawmakers moved Wednesday to repeal provisions of the controversial “no promo homo” law rather than try to defend it in court.

On a 55-5 margin the House of Representatives voted to strip three provisions from a 1991 law that governs how schools can teach about AIDS and HIV.

One provision makes illegal any course that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle.” A second forbids anything that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative life-style.”

The same law also says teachers cannot suggest that “some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.” But there is no similar bar on teaching “safe” heterosexual sex.

The action comes just hours after Attorney General Mark Brnovich told lawmakers he did not intend to mount a defense to the lawsuit filed in federal court last month by Lambda Legal and Educational Foundation on behalf of Equality Arizona and two students who are gay. That lawsuit charged the state statute “facially discriminates against non-heterosexual students on the basis of sexual orientation and places them in an expressly disfavored class.”

State schools chief Kathy Hoffman, who called for repeal of the law earlier this year in her State of Education speech, said she had no interest in trying to defend it. And the state Board of Education, also named as a defendant, had been set to meet Monday to choose whether its members wanted to try to defend the law.

Brnovich, in his letter to legislative leaders Tuesday, told lawmakers they are free to take on the legal fight. Instead, the decision was made to repeal it.

None of the five lawmakers who voted against SB 1346 explained their votes. But several of the supporters, several of whom are gay, said Wednesday’s vote is nothing short of life-changing.

It wasn’t just the legislators who concluded that the statute was probably legally indefensible.

Earlier Wednesday, Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, said she agreed with the decision by lawmakers that repeal is probably the way to go.

“There’s no purpose in the state going through years of litigation over these contested provisions,” she told Capitol Media Services.

That is a major departure for Herrod who, after the lawsuit was filed last month, said the provisions were important for “the safety of our children.”

So what changed?

“I had not reviewed the lawsuit,” said Herrod, who is an attorney.