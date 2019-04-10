OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 10
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KUSD receives an additional bus as part of funds from Volkswagen settlement

Kingman Unified School District is getting an additional bus on top of the previous 10 buses that was awarded to them from the funds of the Volkswagen lawsuit. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kingman Unified School District is getting an additional bus on top of the previous 10 buses that was awarded to them from the funds of the Volkswagen lawsuit. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The cheesewagon, or school bus as most people would call it, pick up students every morning to take them to school, and every afternoon buses can be seen taking the children home.

In December 2018, Governor Doug Ducey announced the school districts benefiting from the Volkswagen lawsuit, and one of those districts is in our backyard.

Kingman Unified School District was set to receive a total of 10 buses. Now the district is getting an additional bus due to remaining funds, making a total of 11 new buses, worth over $1.2 million, driving around Kingman soon.

KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks said it’s exciting to have the opportunity to get another bus.

KUSD is expected to get four of the buses before school lets out in May and another six the following year. Jacks is still unsure when the additional bus is expected to arrive.

“It’s very important to us because it allows us to upgrade buses and have reliable buses that are more comfortable for students,” Jacks said. “The new buses will have AC, they will ride better, and require less maintenance and maintenance dollars.”

KUSD buses cover 3,300 square miles picking up students from Dolan Springs, Meadview, Yucca and Wikieup.

Ducey announced Monday after completing four waves of funding totaling $31.8 million for the purchase of 285 buses, the state had remaining funds and decided to allocate those funds for more school buses for districts in rural counties.

The last wave of funding, Arizona allocated a total of $36.8 million for the purchase of 330 school buses at 141 school districts and charter schools.

In January of 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act by modifying its vehicles to cheat emissions tests. The suit resulted in a settlement agreement that requires Volkswagen to spend $10 billion to buy back vehicles or compensate vehicle owners, and $4.7 billion to offset pollution from the modified cars. Arizona will receive $57 million over the next two years. The plan also includes funding other mission critical projects such as supporting wildland fire crews and equipment for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey awards $8.4 million for new school buses, funding for 76 buses
Busing in the Heat: Hot school buses anger parents
KUSD to receive 10 new buses as result of Volkswagen settlement with state
KUSD transportation working out the kinks
Hundreds of aging school buses to be replaced in Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News