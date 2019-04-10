KUSD receives an additional bus as part of funds from Volkswagen settlement

KINGMAN – The cheesewagon, or school bus as most people would call it, pick up students every morning to take them to school, and every afternoon buses can be seen taking the children home.

In December 2018, Governor Doug Ducey announced the school districts benefiting from the Volkswagen lawsuit, and one of those districts is in our backyard.

Kingman Unified School District was set to receive a total of 10 buses. Now the district is getting an additional bus due to remaining funds, making a total of 11 new buses, worth over $1.2 million, driving around Kingman soon.

KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks said it’s exciting to have the opportunity to get another bus.

KUSD is expected to get four of the buses before school lets out in May and another six the following year. Jacks is still unsure when the additional bus is expected to arrive.

“It’s very important to us because it allows us to upgrade buses and have reliable buses that are more comfortable for students,” Jacks said. “The new buses will have AC, they will ride better, and require less maintenance and maintenance dollars.”

KUSD buses cover 3,300 square miles picking up students from Dolan Springs, Meadview, Yucca and Wikieup.

Ducey announced Monday after completing four waves of funding totaling $31.8 million for the purchase of 285 buses, the state had remaining funds and decided to allocate those funds for more school buses for districts in rural counties.

The last wave of funding, Arizona allocated a total of $36.8 million for the purchase of 330 school buses at 141 school districts and charter schools.

In January of 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act by modifying its vehicles to cheat emissions tests. The suit resulted in a settlement agreement that requires Volkswagen to spend $10 billion to buy back vehicles or compensate vehicle owners, and $4.7 billion to offset pollution from the modified cars. Arizona will receive $57 million over the next two years. The plan also includes funding other mission critical projects such as supporting wildland fire crews and equipment for the Arizona Department of Transportation.