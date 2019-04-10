Manzanita Elementary School golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for playground equipment, technology
KINGMAN – Manzanita Elementary School is teeing up to bring new technology and playground equipment for its students.
Scott Taylor, Manzanita principal, addressed the school board Tuesday about the event.
“Over the years we have tried to purchase many different things,” Taylor said. “We are looking for more technology, playground equipment and different things.”
Taylor said they are looking for players, tee box sponsors, and anyone who would like to donate raffle prizes. The funds are also spent on something the students would notice instantly.
Last year funds went toward new swing sets and science kits. This year the funds will go toward a sandbox for the playground and more technology for K-2 classrooms.
The cost to play in the tournament is $95 per player and $380 for a four-player team, which includes cart and green fees, luncheon, two drink tickets, closest to the pin, cash prizes for first, second and third place winners, door prizes and raffle items. A Skins game will also be included, depending on the number of players.
Deadline to register is May 1. For more information, call Lindsay Wolsey at Manzanita Elementary School at 928-753-6197 ext. 4301 or email lwolsey@kusd.org. Checks and money orders for the tournament can be made to Valle Vista Property Owners Association. All cash and check donations should be made payable to Manzanita Elementary School.
Registration is at 7 a.m. and tee time is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at Valle Vista Golf Course, 9686 Concho Dr.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*