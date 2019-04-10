OFFERS
Manzanita Elementary School golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for playground equipment, technology

Manzanita Elementary School is hosting its golf tournament on May 4 to raise money for playground equipment and technology items for classrooms. The school is looking for people to sign up for the tournament, sponsors and donations. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Manzanita Elementary School is hosting its golf tournament on May 4 to raise money for playground equipment and technology items for classrooms. The school is looking for people to sign up for the tournament, sponsors and donations. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Manzanita Elementary School is teeing up to bring new technology and playground equipment for its students.

Scott Taylor, Manzanita principal, addressed the school board Tuesday about the event.

“Over the years we have tried to purchase many different things,” Taylor said. “We are looking for more technology, playground equipment and different things.”

Taylor said they are looking for players, tee box sponsors, and anyone who would like to donate raffle prizes. The funds are also spent on something the students would notice instantly.

Last year funds went toward new swing sets and science kits. This year the funds will go toward a sandbox for the playground and more technology for K-2 classrooms.

The cost to play in the tournament is $95 per player and $380 for a four-player team, which includes cart and green fees, luncheon, two drink tickets, closest to the pin, cash prizes for first, second and third place winners, door prizes and raffle items. A Skins game will also be included, depending on the number of players.

Deadline to register is May 1. For more information, call Lindsay Wolsey at Manzanita Elementary School at 928-753-6197 ext. 4301 or email lwolsey@kusd.org. Checks and money orders for the tournament can be made to Valle Vista Property Owners Association. All cash and check donations should be made payable to Manzanita Elementary School.

Registration is at 7 a.m. and tee time is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at Valle Vista Golf Course, 9686 Concho Dr.

