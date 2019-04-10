Mohave Community Orchestra in concert Saturday

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Orchestra, comprised of musicians from a 10-year-old through senior citizens, will present its final season performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

According to conductor Arthur Swanson, the concert will include a wide variety of music from the standard orchestral repertoire, the stage, opera, jazz, and a Dixieland ensemble will perform a salute to Louis Armstrong. One of the highlights of the performance will be soloists playing a new piece called Prairie Song.

Mohave Community Orchestra is a nonprofit organization made up of local professional and amateur musicians. Under the direction of Swanson, Tom Boone and Valeri Cable, the orchestra has performed three to four concerts each year for more than 23 years.

“The orchestra also provides educational opportunities for our young music students through our scholarship programs,” Swanson said.

Suggested donations for the concert are $10 for a family and adults are $5.

For further information about the orchestra or their final performance of the season, call Arthur Swanson at 928-530-8988 or email him at feredigo@citlink.net.

Orchestra officials encourage all Mohave County residents to attend their final performance of the season and are confident attendees will enjoy the evening.