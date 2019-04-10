OFFERS
Mohave Community Orchestra in concert Saturday

Mohave Community Orchestra Conductor Arthur Swanson leads the musicians in a practice session last Tuesday in preparation of their final season performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 Bank St. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Daily Miner)

Butch Meriwether For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Orchestra, comprised of musicians from a 10-year-old through senior citizens, will present its final season performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

According to conductor Arthur Swanson, the concert will include a wide variety of music from the standard orchestral repertoire, the stage, opera, jazz, and a Dixieland ensemble will perform a salute to Louis Armstrong. One of the highlights of the performance will be soloists playing a new piece called Prairie Song.

Mohave Community Orchestra is a nonprofit organization made up of local professional and amateur musicians. Under the direction of Swanson, Tom Boone and Valeri Cable, the orchestra has performed three to four concerts each year for more than 23 years.

“The orchestra also provides educational opportunities for our young music students through our scholarship programs,” Swanson said.

Suggested donations for the concert are $10 for a family and adults are $5.

For further information about the orchestra or their final performance of the season, call Arthur Swanson at 928-530-8988 or email him at feredigo@citlink.net.

Orchestra officials encourage all Mohave County residents to attend their final performance of the season and are confident attendees will enjoy the evening.

