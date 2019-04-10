NACFD douses Northfield Avenue fire in 30 minutes, 2 hospitalized
KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 2200 block of Northfield Avenue Tuesday, April 9, and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.
NACFD responded to the single-family dwelling at about 6:31 a.m. Tuesday. Two residents were in the double-wide mobile home at the time of the fire, but both escaped the structure and were outside by the time NACFD arrive on scene. Both suffered burns and were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Crews had the fire dealt with in about 30 minutes, though there was “extensive” mop-up and overhaul required.
NACFD responded with four engines, three chief officers and two water trucks. AMR, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource assisted with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and the estimated property loss is as of now undetermined. Those with information on the incident can contact Interim Fire Chief Tim King or Battalion Chief Don Dallman at 928-757-3151.
Information provided by the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District
