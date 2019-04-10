OFFERS
Thu, April 11
New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman

Kaylee Herrero, born and bred Kingmanite, has returned to town as Kingman Orthopedic’s new physician assistant. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Kaylee Herrero, born and bred Kingmanite, has returned to town as Kingman Orthopedic’s new physician assistant. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kaylee Herrero, who just joined Kingman Orthopedic, is thrilled to start giving back to the community she describes as “unique.”

She and her husband – also a local and in the medical field – just bought a piece of land and are happy to be back home.

Herrero is a Kingman Academy of Learning alumna. Many remember her as a high school athlete playing basketball and cross country, and Herrero remembers herself as a little girl enjoying her favorite Mohave County Fair. She has always been interested in biology, and at first, she planned to become a veterinarian because she has ridden horses all her life.

“I’ve always liked to care for things and animals,” she said. “But when my grandfather had a stroke, I realized that there are people out there who need my help.”

Herrero studied biomedical science at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, with a minor in chemistry. Afterward, she moved to Phoenix where she signed up for a two-year long physician assistant program.

“I like the flexibility and freedom that comes with this particular health profession,” Herrero said, explaining her career choice. “I’ve received a general medical education, but I didn’t have to invest another six years to become a doctor.”

Herreros’ skillset is applicable in every medical field. She is new to orthopedics and Kingman Regional Medical Center, but very excited about it.

She recently got married and moved back to Kingman. The couple bought 15 acres of land outside Kingman and are living there happily with their two dogs and are planning to stay here “forever.”

“We thought about staying in Phoenix,” Herrero said. “I had a good job offer. But I guess we don’t belong in the city.”

Herrero’s family lives here, her parents and her younger brother. Her father is a retired policeman, her mother – a former school teacher. The in-laws are here too, and she shares the great sense of pride of belonging to this unique community.

Asked what she loves about Kingman so much, Herrero thought for a second before replying:

“You know, it’s probably that fact that this city can really come together when it is needed. Every time.”

