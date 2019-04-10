OFFERS
Prep Baseball: Vols offense backs Mike Bathauer's gem in shutout of Mohave

Lee Williams senior Mike Bathauer yielded just two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in a 10-0 victory over Mohave Tuesday at Dick Grounds Field. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams senior Mike Bathauer yielded just two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in a 10-0 victory over Mohave Tuesday at Dick Grounds Field. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 10:53 a.m.

KINGMAN – Senior Day can sometimes have a negative result as athletes get caught up in the emotions of the pregame ceremonies. That can especially be true when a senior is starting on the mound in a crucial region contest.

But Mike Bathauer put all of that aside Tuesday afternoon with a dominating effort that helped propel the Lee Williams High School baseball team to a 10-0 shutout of Mohave in six innings at Dick Grounds Field.

“It’s always fun to start in games that mean more,” Bathauer said. “This was for all of us seniors. We've all put our work in. We lace our shoes up and work our butts off every day.”

Bathauer single-handily proved that by allowing just two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.

“Mike did a nice job finding the zone early, making them hit the ball,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “The defense played well behind him. We made a few really good plays. Mohave is a good hitting team, so it was good Mike got ahead early and kept them off balance.”

Bathauer also added two base knocks as Lee Williams outhit the T-birds by a 12-2 margin. Twin brother Matt Bathauer went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, while Addis Guzman and Garrett Diem each plated two runs.

“Our approaches are really good right now – we’re really patient at the plate,” O’Boyle said. “We’re making people throw pitches that we can handle. Not just chasing their pitch.”

The Vols made that clear by jumping on Mohave in the first inning. T-birds starting pitcher Jaedyn Eastman yielded back-to-back walks that set up Matt Bathauer to drive in Dylan Peterson for a 1-0 advantage.

Guzman kept it going with a RBI sacrifice fly and Justin Martinez’s RBI single gave Lee Williams a 3-0 advantage. The offense went a little quiet until the fourth, but the lull was quickly put in the rearview with five runs and a commanding 8-0 lead.

“We just stuck with our approach at the plate,” O’Boyle said. “We didn’t score in the second or third inning, but our approach continued and we eventually got to them again. That’s kind of our game plan. It was nice to see it work.”

The Vols executed that game plan to perfection in the bottom of the sixth as they loaded the bases and senior Nick Oestmann clinched the victory with an RBI single to score Martinez.

No. 6 ranked Lee Williams (10-1, 7-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) looks to keep it rolling on the road at 3:45 p.m. Thursday against No. 22 ranked Mohave (6-6, 3-6).

“It’s always good because you know what to expect,” O’Boyle said of the rematch with the T-birds. “But obviously you can’t rely on the previous game's result to determine what is going to happen in the next. So we still have to go with our approach and do what we do. If we do the things we’re capable of, then everything takes care of itself.”

