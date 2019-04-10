OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 10
Weather  56.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Tigers take doubleheader at Page to push winning streak to 5 games

Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean went 4-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate Tuesday and also struck out five on the mound as the Tigers cruised to a 13-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Page. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean went 4-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate Tuesday and also struck out five on the mound as the Tigers cruised to a 13-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Page. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 10, 2019 6:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – It doesn’t get much better than a perfect day at the plate and a successful outing on the mound.

Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean proved that to be true Tuesday as the junior finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while striking out five on the hill to lead the Tigers to a 13-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Page.

Bean wasn’t the only one to excel at the plate as the top of Academy’s lineup combined for 13 hits and seven RBIs.

Ryan Hurley tallied three base knocks, including a triple, while Joe Sanfilippo and Wyatt Hall each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.

In the nightcap, Braden Judd plated four runs in a 3-for-5 performance to lead the Tigers to a 19-6 victory over the No. 29 ranked Sand Devils (5-8, 5-2 3A North Region).

Academy outhit Page by a 17-5 margin and exploded for eight runs in the fourth and seven more in the seventh.

Sanfilippo drove in three runs and Hurley went 4-for-5 with a RBI to round out the top performers.

The No. 13 ranked Tigers (9-5, 5-1 3A West Region) welcome No. 18 ranked Chino Valley (7-5, 1-5) to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. today.

Softball

Mohave 12, Lee Williams 0

At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols couldn’t scratch across a run Tuesday evening and it proved costly in a 12-0 setback to the No. 31 ranked Lady T-birds.

Lee Williams tallied just five base knocks, with Kenzie Petersen’s double being the highlight of the contest.

The No. 30 ranked Lady Vols (3-10, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) look to bounce back on the road against Mohave (1-11, 1-7) at 6 p.m. today.

Page 12, Academy 2

At Page, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Tigers as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the No. 14 ranked Lady Sand Devils (10-5, 8-1 3A North Region).

The Lady Tigers fell 13-2 in five innings during the nightcap, while losing 12-1 in the opener.

Abbie Bean led Academy with two hits in Game 1, while Randa Short drove in a run.

The Lady Tigers didn’t fare as well in the nightcap as they were outhit 14-3.

No. 25 ranked Academy (4-10, 1-5 3A West Region) hosts No. 16 ranked Chino Valley (7-5, 3-3) at 3:45 p.m. today.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers win doubleheader over Tonopah Valley
Prep Roundup: Tigers split doubleheader with Nortland Prep
Prep Roundup: Araya’s gem gives Bulldogs win over Northwest Christian
Prep Roundup: Tigers yield two late runs in loss to Bagdad
Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers split doubleheader with Trivium Prep

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
10
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News