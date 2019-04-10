Prep Roundup: Tigers take doubleheader at Page to push winning streak to 5 games
KINGMAN – It doesn’t get much better than a perfect day at the plate and a successful outing on the mound.
Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean proved that to be true Tuesday as the junior finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while striking out five on the hill to lead the Tigers to a 13-3 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Page.
Bean wasn’t the only one to excel at the plate as the top of Academy’s lineup combined for 13 hits and seven RBIs.
Ryan Hurley tallied three base knocks, including a triple, while Joe Sanfilippo and Wyatt Hall each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Braden Judd plated four runs in a 3-for-5 performance to lead the Tigers to a 19-6 victory over the No. 29 ranked Sand Devils (5-8, 5-2 3A North Region).
Academy outhit Page by a 17-5 margin and exploded for eight runs in the fourth and seven more in the seventh.
Sanfilippo drove in three runs and Hurley went 4-for-5 with a RBI to round out the top performers.
The No. 13 ranked Tigers (9-5, 5-1 3A West Region) welcome No. 18 ranked Chino Valley (7-5, 1-5) to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. today.
Softball
Mohave 12, Lee Williams 0
At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols couldn’t scratch across a run Tuesday evening and it proved costly in a 12-0 setback to the No. 31 ranked Lady T-birds.
Lee Williams tallied just five base knocks, with Kenzie Petersen’s double being the highlight of the contest.
The No. 30 ranked Lady Vols (3-10, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) look to bounce back on the road against Mohave (1-11, 1-7) at 6 p.m. today.
Page 12, Academy 2
At Page, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Tigers as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the No. 14 ranked Lady Sand Devils (10-5, 8-1 3A North Region).
The Lady Tigers fell 13-2 in five innings during the nightcap, while losing 12-1 in the opener.
Abbie Bean led Academy with two hits in Game 1, while Randa Short drove in a run.
The Lady Tigers didn’t fare as well in the nightcap as they were outhit 14-3.
No. 25 ranked Academy (4-10, 1-5 3A West Region) hosts No. 16 ranked Chino Valley (7-5, 3-3) at 3:45 p.m. today.
