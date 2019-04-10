OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 11
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | April 11, 2019

Dorothy Flood

Dorothy Flood

Originally Published: April 10, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Landlords: Yes, let’s make landlords provide “screens with no holes in them.” Good to know the lawmakers are not wasting time on anything we don’t need. How about just providing carpet and window-coverings? Thank you!

Attorney: Why does this attorney even have a license after these two offenses? He is very unprofessional and doesn’t deserve the rights and privileges of being an attorney in the State of Arizona.

Saving money through junior college: Rave! I agree with this article 100 times over. Junior or community college to start is a great way to go and a huge savings!

Apology to KAA?! Laughable: Former KAA boardmembers should make a formal apology to the Kingman community for having squandered airport and City funds in an effort to maintain self-serving control of Kingman’s most valuable asset. You did the right thing, City of Kingman!

Killing contests: Yes! It is time to outlaw “killing contests.” No matter what you are hunting, it is wrong in itself. How can it be OK to teach your children that killing any animal is fun, and you can win prizes? Disgusting!

How does a grandmother kill her two 8-year-old grandsons? Unfathomable to me. Surely if their autism was too much for her, she could have made other arrangements for them. Those innocent boys never had a chance. Tragic.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | January 31, 2019
Rants & Raves | October 15, 2017
Rants and Raves | February 12, 2019
Rants and Raves | March 14, 2019
Rants and Raves | April 10, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which newsletters you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News