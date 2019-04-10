Rants and Raves | April 11, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Landlords: Yes, let’s make landlords provide “screens with no holes in them.” Good to know the lawmakers are not wasting time on anything we don’t need. How about just providing carpet and window-coverings? Thank you!

Attorney: Why does this attorney even have a license after these two offenses? He is very unprofessional and doesn’t deserve the rights and privileges of being an attorney in the State of Arizona.

Saving money through junior college: Rave! I agree with this article 100 times over. Junior or community college to start is a great way to go and a huge savings!

Apology to KAA?! Laughable: Former KAA boardmembers should make a formal apology to the Kingman community for having squandered airport and City funds in an effort to maintain self-serving control of Kingman’s most valuable asset. You did the right thing, City of Kingman!

Killing contests: Yes! It is time to outlaw “killing contests.” No matter what you are hunting, it is wrong in itself. How can it be OK to teach your children that killing any animal is fun, and you can win prizes? Disgusting!

How does a grandmother kill her two 8-year-old grandsons? Unfathomable to me. Surely if their autism was too much for her, she could have made other arrangements for them. Those innocent boys never had a chance. Tragic.