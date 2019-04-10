KINGMAN – While on my way to work Monday morning, I saw a happy, medium-size dog running down Historic Route 66 between the lanes at the Stockton Hill Road crossing near Walgreens.

The traffic slowed down, trying to accommodate his disoriented pace, but it was clear he was going to get hit sooner or later. I pulled out my phone, wondering who to call, when – passing the cemetery on Stockton Hill Road – I saw another dog, a black German shepherd-type, who just paid a visit at the graves and was about to join the traffic.

What should we do in a situation like this? Do you call the police? Do you stop the car and try to convince the dog to come with you?

“You can always call animal control,” said Debbie Wells Schupp from a Facebook group called Mohave County Pet Connection. She rescues dogs whenever she can, takes them home and posts their pictures on her Facebook page. “On windy days, wind bangs against old fences and old gates. Dogs have more opportunities to run away.”

But it’s not only about open gates and human carelessness.

“Flying objects frighten dogs just like thunder,” said Mayor Jen Miles, who is not a stranger to dog-rescuing herself. “Make sure that the dogs who are outside are not exposed to high wind gusts. If they are, bring them inside.”

Miles has managed to rescue several dogs over the years and then reconnected them with the owners.

“Of course, a collar or some kind of identification is very useful,” she reminded, pointing out that Facebook groups such as Kingman Pet Connection (13,000 followers) and Mohave County Pet Connection (2,500 followers) do a great job reconnecting pets with their owners.

“You will never believe it. I see a dog running down the street (right now),” said Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper while sitting in traffic during lunchtime. “I don’t know about the correlation between the wind and dogs, but we always try to rescue the dogs. If they are friendly and cooperative, we take them to the police station where we can keep them for a few hours and try to figure out the owner. Eventually, we take them to the shelter downtown.”

There are many people in Kingman who care and are able to help. Nonetheless, please be more careful and take an extra minute to lock the gate before leaving for work.

According to the local Arizona Western Society’s website, 56 percent of shelter dogs are euthanized, including so called “no kill” facilities. Approximately four to five million animals are euthanized in the U.S. each year. That happens especially to animals with health or behavioral problems, those that cannot find a home or get rehabilitated.

Among those who die, there are many great dogs that deserve to be taken home.