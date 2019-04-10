YCSO: Motorcycle-ATV collision kills 1

A Seligman man died in a motorcycle versus ATV collision Sunday, April 7, according to officials.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the area of Bridge Canyon Drive at 7:26 p.m., according to a YCSO news release.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of a 100cc motorcycle and a three-wheel ATV were racing on the road before the collision and were preparing for another race.

According to one witness, the operator of the motorcycle was traveling southbound at about 50 mph when he collided with the driver of the ATV. Neither vehicle had headlamps or stop lamps/signal lamps.

The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year old John Johnson of Seligman, died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the ATV, 29-year old Zachary Height, was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

“Neither Johnson nor Height was wearing a helmet or eye protection,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Alcohol consumption is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.”

The cause of the collision is yet to be determined.