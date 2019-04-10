YCSO: Motorcycle-ATV collision kills 1
A Seligman man died in a motorcycle versus ATV collision Sunday, April 7, according to officials.
Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the area of Bridge Canyon Drive at 7:26 p.m., according to a YCSO news release.
Witnesses told deputies the driver of a 100cc motorcycle and a three-wheel ATV were racing on the road before the collision and were preparing for another race.
According to one witness, the operator of the motorcycle was traveling southbound at about 50 mph when he collided with the driver of the ATV. Neither vehicle had headlamps or stop lamps/signal lamps.
The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year old John Johnson of Seligman, died from his injuries at the scene.
The driver of the ATV, 29-year old Zachary Height, was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
“Neither Johnson nor Height was wearing a helmet or eye protection,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “Alcohol consumption is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.”
The cause of the collision is yet to be determined.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, April 2, 2019
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- California biker group stopped for traffic violation, some arrested
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
10
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*