Arizona wildlife officials issue rabies warning after rabid bat discovered in Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Spring has sprung, temperatures are trending upward and people and pets are on the move outdoors – that means potential exposure to rabies will be on the increase.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds the public to protect themselves and their pets by keeping a safe distance from wildlife, especially animals that may be behaving abnormally, such as those that appear overly aggressive and/or lacking a fear of humans.
The warning follows the discovery of a rabid bat in Lake Havasu City in late February. The bat was discovered in a Lake Havasu City swimming pool.
“The weather is warming up nicely and people are outside,” said Anne Justice-Allen, AZGFD wildlife veterinarian. “At this time of year, we often see an uptick in the number of wildlife submitted for rabies testing as a result of contact with people or their pets.”
Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system, causing encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.
Pets such as dogs and cats, as well as livestock such as horses, should be vaccinated regularly against rabies.
