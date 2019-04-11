County begins preparations for 2020 census

KINGMAN – Mohave County is readying itself for the upcoming 2020 census. The Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a resolution and create a Complete Count Committee on Monday, April 15. The census must be completed by the end of December next year.

Required by the U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 2), the first census took place in 1790 and has been conducted every 10 years since.

But the census is much more than just an old tradition of keeping things in order. The population total determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. It will also decide about $675 billion annually in federal grants, some of them specific to rural areas like Mohave County. The information will define future transportation needs and areas eligible for housing assistance or rehabilitation loans.

The Complete Count Committee is formed by the highest elected official. In small towns, the committee comprises of a few members, typically representatives of local schools, community organizations, and government agencies working with local community-based organizations.

The county is hoping for the best possible response from the public. For the first time, you will be able to respond online, by phone, or by mail. To encourage households to complete the questionnaire, the county will throw a “Census Day/Night Street Festival” full of games and activities where census information can be incorporated.

One of the controversies related to the 2020 census is so called “citizenship question,” introduced by the Trump administration. A third federal judge has halted the plan, calling the decision to add the question “arbitrary and capricious.”

The fear is that people who are not U.S. citizens will not take part in the census, fearing deportation. The U.S. Supreme Court will make a decision on this matter sometime within next few weeks.

And in case you were wondering, census data remains confidential for 72 years.